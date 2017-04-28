Science Hill edges D-B to win Big 7 crown

"Every time these two teams get together no one cares what the records are," said Science Hill head coach David Strickland. "Every time we get together it is a tough match."

Potential first half chances were not finished. However, it was not until the 53rd minute until the Hilltoppers' Lich Scott put in a deflection past Jacob Park into the Indians' goal. Junior Danzo had uncorked a shot from the left side then Scott found the ball on the right side of the field where he played it into the score.

"Just jumped in there, chested a volley. It felt good," Scott said about what turned out to be the game-winning goal.

Early on the Indians maintained possession, but the Hilltoppers started to put runs together after the 10-minute mark.

Shortly before the first half ended, Science Hill's Robert McDermott picked off an Indians' throw-in. He drove toward the net, but the shot went wide left. Moments later the Indians had a corner opportunity that went back out to the corner, then played into a header that almost broke the scoreless tie.

Hilltopper goalkeeper Watson Grant stopped all four shots sent toward the goal. Included in that were a pair of saves in the final 15 minutes to help preserve the advantage.

Science Hill had two mores shots than the Indians, 12-10, but D-B had one more on goal, 4-3.

The contest was not the cleanest affair with a total of six cards flashed in 80 minutes.

Science Hill finished Big 7 play with a clean 6-0 mark and improved to 16-1 overall. Also, the Hilltoppers will have a bye in the upcoming District 1-AAA Tournament which could prove beneficial with the numerous postseason games along with the quick turnarounds.

The Indians went to 13-3 overall and 5-1 in the league which they had already secured the No. 2 seed for the District.