Phil Roe tells Kiwanians why America is great

Roe is recovering after recent prostate surgery and told the Kiwanians he plans to be back in Washington when Congress reconvenes on Sept. 5.

"We have a lot to in September," the Republican said. Some of the items Roe said are extremely important are tax reform and a replacement of the Affordable Care Act.

"I wrote two of the bills replacing the Affordable Care Act," Roe said.

The representative of the Tennessee’s First Congressional District also expressed his satisfaction to see that all 12 federal appropriations bills are on schedule. He said this is the first time during his time in Congress that has happened.

As chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, Roe discussed several matters concerning veterans and the James H. Quillen Medical Center at Mountain Home. He assured his audience that Mountain Home is a "five star" medical facility, and as a physician, he knows many of the doctors there. Roe said the problem is that there are other veterans hospitals in the state that are only "one star."

He quoted some of the large numbers that challenge the Veterans Affairs Department. He said there are 21 million veterans. To serve them, there are 168 medical centers and he said the budget for Veterans Affairs has climbed from $93.7 billion to $186.5 billion. Employees have risen from 260,000 to 350,000. While most are dedicated to helping veterans, Roe said that in any workforce that large there are a few bad workers. He said the problem is that it is difficult and takes many months to expel the problem employees.

Roe gave the audience some good news on recent veterans issues that have been passed. One is the bill to expand and extend the GI Bill of Rights, which was signed into law as the Harry W. Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act. He said it is also known as the Forever GI Bill.

He said the bill will allow veterans to use their educational benefits when it suits them. For instance, veterans who need to pursue education at a later date in life will be able to use the benefits they earned.

On a bigger matter, Roe said one serious problem with American democracy is the Senate rule that allows one member to kill any legislation that can't get 60 votes. Roe said that has tied up more than 250 House bills that had been sent to the Senate.

"You can't operate a democracy that way," Roe said.

Roe remained positive on the promise of America, pointing to two countries where the nation has fought — South Korea and Afghanistan — and helped to vastly improve the standard of living in those countries.

He said South Korea has grown into one of the strongest economies in the world and the life expectancy of people in Afghanistan has improved from 44 years to over 60. He said only one child out of two survived prior to 2001. Now, only one child in 16 does not survive childhood, thanks to the help America has provided.

"This is a great country," Roe told the Kiwanians.