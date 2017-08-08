Beavers: I'll hold the line on taxes, regulations

“This race is going to be a long, hard road,” Beavers, who has multiple opponents in the 2018 GOP primary, told a Greater Kingsport Republican Women’s luncheon. “We’ve got barely under a year to go before the primary. We literally have been from Memphis to Mountain City. … We’re trying to tell people where we stand on the issues. I want you to listen carefully when you listen to the other candidates and see what they talk about.”

Beavers’ main challengers in that GOP primary are expected to be state House Speaker Beth Harwell, U.S. Rep. Diane Black, Knoxville businessman and former state Economic Development Commissioner Randy Boyd and Franklin businessman Bill Lee.

Beavers, R-Mount Juliet, opposed the 2002 move to pass a state income tax and voted against legislation this year to increase the state's gas tax by 6 cents per gallon over the next three years. She wants to roll back the gas tax hike.

Read more from our media partners at the Kingsport Times-News.