Pulling for his candidate: Greeneville businessman organized local Trump truck campaign

“He’s a businessman,” Ball said Thursday. “He’s a very successful businessman, and I felt like the country needed to be run more like a business.”

Deciding to get involved in the nation’s political process for the first time since voting for third-party candidate Ross Perot in 1992, Ball emailed the Trump campaign to offer his help.

He was contacted by Kay White, a tea party organizer and the East Tennessee chair for Trump’s campaign, who wanted to increase the campaign organization’s visibility in Greene County.

Ball, whose business endeavors include selling fireworks, storm cleanup and hauling freight, offered up four truck trailers he’d been using for storage to be turned into mobile campaign signs.

He painted “TRUMP” in blue, 10-feet-tall letters on the sides of the white trailers, creating signs that grabbed attention from quite a distance.

In time for the Republican Primary Election, Ball stationed the trailers in Greeneville on his own property, in Jonesborough on shopping center property owned by Kay White’s husband, and in Hamblen and Jefferson counties, also on friendly land.

Shortly after parking them, however, he was visited by a codes enforcement worker from the City of Greeneville who said the truck there was now considered a sign that did not meet the city’s ordinance, and had to be moved.

Until that point, the Republican Party in Greene County hadn’t given Trump much support, Ball said. The county organization’s leaders seemed to favor candidate Ted Cruz more.

So he moved the trailer to Elizabethton, on property owned by Everett Stout at the well-trafficked corner of Broad Street and US 19E near the Carter County Jail and Sheriff’s Department. The difference in the reception of the trailer in Elizabethton was striking.

“As soon as I got it to Elizabethton, when night rolled in, we had cops coming by and giving us the thumbs up and turning on their sirens,” Ball said. “A lot of people applauded it, but of course, a lot of people hated it, too.”

Two of the trucks were vandalized in the months leading up to the presidential election.

In Elizabethton, someone painted over the “T” in the dead of night, leaving the trailer a sign for “RUMP.” In Hamblen County, someone spray-painted graffiti on the side of the truck.

Both trucks were restored to their original conditions, and Ball said he believed the ordeals made their messages stronger.

“Getting painted wasn’t really that important, it probably helped more than it hurt,” he said. “I think it made other people aware of his message, and if they weren’t for him to begin with, when they saw that the trucks were vandalized, it probably converted some of them.”

Ball doesn’t know if his trucks helped Trump win the election, but he hopes they did, because he and others put a lot of effort into them.

“Everybody’s got various reasons for supporting Mr. Trump, but I’ve got this little grandbaby now, and I thought about my life, the jobs that were available and our freedom, and I saw Trump come along and saw an opportunity for change,” he said. “He had no reason to run, there was no sane reason for the man to want that job unless he had something in his heart, and I believe he’s for the people.”

Ball is of a generation that had opportunities, he said. In his formative years, young people could land jobs that paid well.

“You used to be able to drive down the street and see sign after sign that said ‘Help Wanted,’” he said. “Prices were low, and you could make a living on what you got paid. I truly believe Trump wants to make it that way again.”

With word of his help with the local campaign efforts growing, Ball said he’s already been contacted by the campaign of a potential gubernatorial candidate for similar help this year before the 2018 election to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Haslam.

He said it’s too early to say who the candidate is, but said the person was a strong Trump supporter during the 2016 campaign.

But a new fleet of campaign trailers doesn’t mean the original TRUMP trucks will be painted over. After the election, Ball stored the trailers and said he plans to keep them around for a few more years to see if Trump runs for re-election in 2020.

“They’ll go right back into storage, and Trump’s name will stay right on them,” he said. “We might need to get them out again if he decides to run.”