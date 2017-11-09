WCJC Animal Shelter, November 9 - VIDEO

While the summer months increase attendance, it never dips enough to give the animals enough room and attention. It never dips enough to give the employees a break. Volunteers are needed. Badly.
If you get the chance, you should visit your local shelter and consider volunteering, or possibly even consider taking a pet home. I say that all the time in these videos, and I mean it each time.
Pets are wonderful and make your life so much richer. Your life expectancy increases. Your capacity for joy increases. It’s wonderful.
Give it a shot.
You can visit the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter at 3411 North Roan St., or visit them online at tailchaser.org. You can also call at 423-926-8769.
Other local shelters:
Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter
135 Sycamore Shoals Road
(423) 547-6359
Unicoi County Animal Shelter
185 N. Industrial Drive, Erwin
Phone: (423) 743-3071
Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue
2061 Hwy. 75, Blountville
(423) 239-5237
Kingsport Animal Shelter
2141 Idle Hour Road
(423) 247-1671
Sullivan County Animal Shelter
380 Massengill Road, Blountville
(423) 279-2741