WCJC Animal Shelter, August 10 - VIDEO

Whether they are at capacity or over capacity, the dogs housed in kennels need to be walked and cared for, and with staff numbers as they are and volunteer numbers as they are, many dogs simply get walked (when they can) and returned. It’s no one’s fault, but it sure would be nice if it were not an issue at all.

So, if you have time during your day (you know who you are), please make a point to visit and spend time with these prospective pets.

You never know, you just might take one home!

You can visit the animals in the above video at the Washington County/Johnson City animal shelter at 3411 North Roan St., or visit them online at tailchaser.org. You can also call at 423-926-8769.

Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter

3411 North Roan St.

tailchaser.org

423-926-8769

Other local shelters:

Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter

135 Sycamore Shoals Road

(423) 547-6359

Unicoi County Animal Shelter

185 N. Industrial Drive, Erwin

Phone: (423) 743-3071

Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue

2061 Hwy. 75, Blountville

(423) 239-5237

Kingsport Animal Shelter

2141 Idle Hour Road

(423) 247-1671

Sullivan County Animal Shelter

380 Massengill Road, Blountville

(423) 279-2741