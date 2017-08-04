logo

Washington County/Johnson City Animal Control

WCJC Animal Shelter, August 3 - VIDEO

Jared Bentley • Aug 4, 2017 at 10:45 AM
jared@timesdigitalgroup.com

Yesterday was a good day to visit the shelter. They all are, really.

Every day, you can visit animals at the shelter who are just dying to see you. Animals who anxiously await your arrival, and want nothing more than to show you the love they so desperately want to give.

 

If you could pay them a visit, show them some attention, and maybe even share some love, your day would be so much better. I promise.

You can visit them at the Washington County/Johnson City animal shelter at 3411 North Roan St., or visit them online at tailchaser.org.

You can also call at 423-926-8769.

Recommended for You