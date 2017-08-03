Shelters need your help to lower the numbers of incoming animals and raise their quality of life, they need your donations to stay afloat, they need your patronization so these animals see fresh faces and get the attention they deserve. Pets are wonderful, and can make your life so much better, so give one a shot!

The pets of the week:

• Tempest is a gray and white adult female domestic short hair. She has been spayed and would make someone a wonderful pet. She’s a little on the chunky side, but aren’t we all?

• Belle is a 7-year-old spayed female domestic medium hair who likes being a little mischievous. She is a black and white beauty, and I have a feeling she would make someone a fine mouse hunter.

• Noel is a very sweet 8-week-old pit bull puppy, and has quickly become a favorite of the staff and visitors. She is always up for play time or snuggle time, according to one of the ladies who I found spending time with her. She may have been adopted during my visit!

• Abraham is a 9-week-old male terrier mix who is still adjusting to life at the shelter. He is small, scared and lonely, and sure could use a good visitor to help him during the day. One visit and you may be taking him home, he’s a sweetie.

You can visit them at the Washington County/Johnson City animal shelter at 3411 North Roan St., or visit them online at tailchaser.org. You can also call at 423-926-8769.

Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter

3411 North Roan St.

tailchaser.org

423-926-8769

Other local shelters:

Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter

135 Sycamore Shoals Road

(423) 547-6359

Unicoi County Animal Shelter

185 N. Industrial Drive, Erwin

Phone: (423) 743-3071

Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue

2061 Hwy. 75, Blountville

(423) 239-5237

Kingsport Animal Shelter

2141 Idle Hour Road

(423) 247-1671

Sullivan County Animal Shelter

380 Massengill Road, Blountville

(423) 279-2741