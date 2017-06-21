Abused three-legged dog adopted from NE Tennessee shelter after a year

People, on the other hand — not so much.

As a result, the Hawkins County Humane Society had been unable to find a new home for Tripod for more than a year.

That is, until the HCHS posted some photos and facts about Tripod's tragic life on its Facebook page.

Now, Tripod has a new family that doesn't mind if they never get to pet her. Andrea Stroud of Mooresburg said she and her husband, Billy, "just want Tripod to have a good home where she doesn't have to be afraid."

