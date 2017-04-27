WCJC Animal Shelter, April 27 - VIDEO

People want to know whether the local shelters have kittens for their children, and older ladies, generally, ask me about small dogs who are in need of a home. I try to highlight both as much as possible, but kittens are usually a little harder to nail down. You can always find a tremendous amount of cats at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter, but not so many kittens.

That is not the case right now, however, as the shelter has its fair share. And then some.

Having to create space for the newly born, the shelter staff has moved cage kennels into one of the visitation rooms at the front of the building, creating a nice, quiet atmosphere for the young mothers and their offspring. You can view the kittens from outside the window, and if you are truly interested and able to offer one or more of them a home, the staff will allow you entry to the room in order to gauge your chemistry with a little one.

So - if you’re one of the folks looking for a kitten, now’s the time. Head on over and get to know a young feline.

You can visit the shelter at 3411 North Roan Street, or visit them online at tailchaser.org. You can also call at 423-926-8769.