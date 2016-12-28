Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter, December 28 - VIDEO

The staff works hard, and the place is clean. Very clean. The animals are well cared for, and there’s a great vibe when you enter the building, even though the premise of shelters can be overwhelmingly depressing.

Things are looking up at the shelter, though, since news came of a huge influx of capital recently.

Glenda Taylor DeLawder, who was described in her obituary as being “an avid animal lover,” has left her estate of $1.2 million to be used for the care of dogs and cats in Carter County. You can read about it in John Thompson’s article in the Johnson City Press.

The outlook is good. A perfect Christmas present, I’d say.