In her memory: Family collects funds for memorial dog park at Washington County Animal Shelter

Her aunt, Deborah Kelly, recalled how Ashley loved her dog Max, and how she volunteered her time at animal shelters wherever she went.

Now, almost four months after Ashley was killed by an impaired driver while riding her bike down a street in Athens, Georgia, her family is raising money to help memorialize her in a beautification project at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter.

Ashley was a Johnson City native who was pursuing her doctoral degree in the department of anthropology and integrated conservation at the University of Georgia. Ashley and her family moved from the area to Minnesota when she was in middle school, and her family recently moved back to Johnson City.

The family’s plan is to take a parcel of land behind the shelter that has been designated for dog walking and beautify it: adding a sidewalk, shrubbery benches, interactive stations for the dogs like stairs and weaving poles, a drinking station and a possible statue in memory of Ashley and her love for animals.

“She was passionate about all living things,” Kelly said about her niece. “She loved animals, she was very passionate about conservation. “After her accident we just thought it fitting to try to come up with a memorial that she would have loved.”

So far, the city has come to fill in a ditch that has plagued dog walkers since the shelter opened more than a year ago. A few concrete benches have arrived for placement, but work on the sidewalk will be delayed to warmer, drier days.

Kelly said their hope with the park is that potential owners will have more ways to interact with dogs with the play stations — helping more dogs get adopted.

And the shelter is getting a scratch behind the ears with the plan too.

Shelter Executive Director Cara Ledbetter said the notion of landscaping the dog walking space had been in talks when she first took the job at the shelter a few months ago, but got knocked back due to other financial priorities.

“We would have loved to do something out there, and we even talked about it before (Ashley's family) came to us, but we don't have the money,” Ledbetter said. “We have so many operating expenses that we can't even cover right now that there's no way we could do something for beautification or something that's not absolutely necessary.”

With a rough landscaping outline on the table, the total estimate hovers at about $20,000, and Kelly said they have raised about $13,000 for the project, partially through a GoFundMe account.

Kelly said the family has been grateful for the donations they have received so far, and says it speaks volumes of the community’s care for shelter pets.

And at the end of the day, they are doing something that Ashley would love.

“People are very passionate about the animal shelter,” she said. I think that it really shows that people love this area and love animals and want what's best for them.”

