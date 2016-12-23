A change of facilities was followed by a change in leadership as shelter director of 25 years Debbie Dobbs retired and the search for a new director began.

The search for one candidate eventually led Animal Control Board Members to split the position into an operations manager and a director to help with the financials, which have been slowly sinking the shelter into a deficit since the new facility’s opening, according to Executive Director Cara Ledbetter.

All that extra space to house all the extra animals came with a bigger price tag.

“They built this big, huge beautiful building and they didn’t think about how they were going to maintain the extra costs,” she said. “We have to have extra staff, the electric bill is $3,000, the water bill is $1,000. All of the costs to operate went through the roof, so when I started we were already working with a deficit.”

That’s where Ledbetter’s experience in fundraising comes in.

She’s worked to start the Friend of the Shelter Program, which will kick off in 2017 to give community members who want to help the shelter a vessel to do so. “Friends” of the shelter can either donate a one-time sum of $1,000 or $100 a month for a year for a total annual donation of $1,200.

“Friends” will be invited to quarterly social events, the first of which will be a wine tasting and art show in February.

Fifty participants would yield an extra $50,000 a year for the shelter to help with operating costs, and donors would receive an annual financial report to see the impact of their donations.

“There are tons of people in Johnson City that would love to support the animal shelter and $1,000 a year wouldn’t be too much to do that,” Ledbetter said.

She added that she will handle potential donors on a case-by-case basis, and will work with those who will wish to make a monthly donation less than $100. Applications to be a Friend of the Shelter can be found at the Washington County Shelter to be filled out and returned.

