James Earl “Bo” Anderson

He is survived by his loving wife, Carmela Anderson, one loving son, Bryant Anderson(Jeree), five brothers and three sisters, Hugh Anderson(Crystal), Jacquetta Hale(Edward), Judy Letcher, Oscar Anderson(Josie) San Angelo, TX, Patricia Anderson, Tony Anderson(Tammi), Tommy Anderson, and Bryant Anderson, Atlanta, GA.

He was a former employee of Thomasville Furniture and Mountain States Health Alliance. In lieu of flowers, make donations to the Karing Hearts Cardiology, 701 N State of Franklin Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, November 16, 2017, at the Birchette Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until 1:00pm at the chapel prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Jonesborough TN.

