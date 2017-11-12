Wanda Lynne Guinn

Her firm belief in Jesus Christ and devotion to her family supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.

In her time here, Wanda touched and brightened so many lives. Her servant heart took her across the globe to reach and help others especially children in the countries of Ukraine Thailand, and India. Wanda was involved in many churches throughout her life. Immanuel Baptist Church of Elizabethton, TN was her Church family, where she was known as a “Church Mother.” She actively served children through Vacation Bible School, GA’s, Acteens, Awana and the church nursery. She had a passion for angels, babies and sweet treats. Wanda had a laugh that could light up the room and a heart of gold.

Wanda was born to Larry Crouse and Beatrice (Bowman) Moffett in Fort Rucker, Alabama on December 14, 1960. The family moved to Pennsylvania and Virginia before finally settling in Piney Flats, TN in 1971. Wanda graduated from Sullivan East High School in 1978. Her passion for serving others and her love for children led her to pursue and receive a nursing degree from Coastal Carolina Community College in 1988. She poured her heart into her career and patients for 27 years as an Ob/Gyn nurse.

Wanda was the center of a large and loving family that she deeply cared for. She married the love of her life, Robert Michael Guinn, on December 24, 1979 in Elizabethton, TN. They were blessed with four children. In raising her children, Wanda set the ultimate example of living selflessly and having faith in Jesus Christ. She created a home full of laughter and love. Wanda was happiest when surrounded by her family.

Wanda was preceded in death by her father, Larry Crouse and brother, Stacy Moffett. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Robert (Mike) Guinn; four children, Christy (Daichi) Sanford, Michelle (Billy) Devotie, Rev. Jacob (Elizabeth) Guinn, and Michael (Ashley) Guinn; her mother, Beatrice Moffett; two sisters, Mary Cox and April Mumpower; one brother, James Moffett; 8 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Visitation will occur at Immanuel Baptist Church of Elizabethton, TN on Wednesday, November 15, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, with service to follow, under the direction of Rev. O.S. Bain, Bruce MacDonald, Missionary, and Rev. Jacob Guinn. Music will be under the direction of Emilee Whitehead. Graveside service will be conducted at the Guinn Cemetery in Simerly Creek on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 11:00 AM. Pallbearers will be Rev. Jacob Guinn, Michael Guinn, Daichi Sanford, Jacob Devotie, Orrin Devotie, Allen Guinn, Rodney Shelton, Aaron Shelton and honorary pallbearers are Billy Devotie and Thomas Linkous. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 10:00 AM on Thursday, to go in procession.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Immanuel Baptist Church, 205 Hunter Avenue, Elizabethton, TN, 37643. Which will be used to support displaced orphans from Makeevka, Ukraine that are currently living in Irpen, Ukraine. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice Care nurse, Dr. Rexer at Vanderbilt University, and hospice nurse Becky Edwards for their loving care and comfort. Tetrick Funeral Home will be conducting all services for the family.

Online condolences may be shared with the family online www.tetrickfuneralhome.com

Mrs. Guinn and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. 423-542-2232, obituary line 523-543-4917.