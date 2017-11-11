Ruby Naomi Miller Farmer

She was surrounded by those she loved best as a host of angels escorted her to the gates of heaven on wings as quiet as a whisper.

What meant the most to Ruby was her family that she fiercely loved. She was a woman of strong faith, character and wisdom. Ruby never met a stranger, and anyone who ever crossed her doorway was welcomed and fed, whether you were hungry or not. She was known to have told you to “eat to keep from getting hungry.” Ruby blessed others with her loving spirit and faith filled advice as well. She was known to have told us all that “time heals all wounds”, “This too shall pass”, and “make your decision and make your peace with it”, along with many other of her favorite phrases. Her family motto was “we all eat. We all sleep, and we’re all gonna do the work around here.” She loved the Lord and it is of great comfort to her family to know that she now rests with her Savior and those missing from our family circle who have passed before. What a beautiful reunion that must have been.

Ruby lived her life with a grateful heart and was determined to bless others the way she also had been blessed. STRONG FAITH, PROTECTIVE FAMILY, AND SIMPLE KINDNESS…… That is her legacy.

Ruby was a lifelong member of East Park United Methodist Church in Johnson City until it closed, and then she attended East Pine Grove Park, also in Johnson City. Most recently she attended Bethesda United Methodist Church, Jonesborough.

Ruby was a seamstress by trade, working for many years at Steinway Clothing and then for HIS Sportswear. She retired to take care of her precious grandbabies, who she lovingly referred to as her “girl babies.” She later cared for her great grandbabies as well.

Ruby is preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Willis Eugene “Gene” Farmer; her daughter, Sharon Koller; and her granddaughter, Allison Michelle Sifford; brothers, Roy and Dudley Miller; sisters, Elva Hoilman and Mildred Holland; a nephew, Terry Hoilman, who was like a son to her.

She is survived by one daughter, Scarlett Buchanan, of the home; one son, Rodney Eugene Farmer, and wife Lori, Jonesborough; granddaughters, Heatherly Sifford and husband Allen, Melodie Trent and husband Nathan, Jonesborough, Meghan Surgenor and husband Jason, Harriman, TN, Haley Strachn and husband Adam, Crossville, TN, Madison Snyder and husband Parker, Wilmington, NC; great grandchildren, Nicholas Allen Sifford, Jayce Emmanuel Willis Trent, Chance Gabriel Halyn Trent, Drew and Piper Surgenor, Greyson Jett Snyder, and Sawyer Rae Snyder; niece, Beth Hoilman and children, Jason, John, and Jessica Hoilman and family. Special friends Lewis Sartain and Tommy Garland.

The funeral service for Mrs. Farmer will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Monday, November13, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. Jake Herron and Rev. Edwin G. Blair officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 14 at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Rev. Edwin G. Blair and Pastor James Nipper officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

The family would like to thank her family physician “Doc” Dr. Dean McLaughlin and his nurse, Vicky, and to her doctor Dr. Jeff Farrow, who she lovingly referred to as her guardian angel. We will forever be grateful for the amazingly motherly care he gave her.

To those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Mrs. Farmer. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net.