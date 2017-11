Mr. Pugh was born in Washington County and son of the late Walter James & Kate Scott Pugh. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Joy.

He liked to garden and fish.

Survivors include his wife, Retha Jones Pugh; sons, James Allen Pugh Jr (Ava) and Randy Pugh; grandsons, Evan Pugh and Derrek Pugh; and a cat, “Junior”.

Condolences may be sent to the Pugh family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

