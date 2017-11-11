Jerald Wheeler Nave

He was born on October 6, 1941 in Banner Elk, NC, a son of the late John Hal Nave, Sr. and Mary Davis Nave.

Jerry was raised in Mountain City and was a 1959 graduate of Johnson County High School where he was a star athlete in football, basketball, baseball and track. He always remained proud of the 1958 Longhorn football team, who had an undefeated season. He graduated from East Tennessee State University. After graduating from college, he lived in New York City and Boston, where he worked in sales and earned his certification as a professional tennis instructor.

He returned to Mountain City in the early 1980’s where he eventually owned and operated the Nave Insurance Agency until his retirement. Jerry’s many and varied interests ranged from music and guitar playing to sailing and professional tennis.

He is survived by his son, Mark (Andrea) Nave, and a daughter, Jennifer Nave Smith. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Phillip and Parker Nave, and Elise Smith; and his former wife, Rosanne Nave.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brothers, John Hal Nave, Jr., Herbert “Mack” Nave and David “Larry” Nave.

A Graveside Service for family and friends will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 12, 2017 at Mountain View Cemetery in Mountain City. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to the Johnson County Senior Center.

Online condolences may be sent to the Nave family at Huxlipfordfh.com

Professional services are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.