Freida Baldwin

She was a native of Grahn, KY and daughter of the late Sam Leslie and Muriel Littleton Valandingham.

In addition to her parents, Freida was preceded in death by her husband, Brice Baldwin, and her sister, Doris Ball.

Those left to cherish Freida’s memory include her children: Melinda Elkins, Sam Baldwin and his wife Rebecca, Kenneth Baldwin and his wife Regina; her siblings: Carol Ferko, Pamela O’Dell, Dreama Kidwell, Roger Valandingham, and Richard Valandingham; grandchildren: Stephen and Megan Baldwin, Adam and Amber Baldwin, Christopher Elkins, and Angela Elkins; three great-grandchildren, Jacob, Abby, and Emma, several nieces and nephews.

The family will honor Freida’s life at a Graveside Service on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 11:00 am at Westlawn Memorial Park in Elizabeth City, NC.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be sent to The Humane Society of Washington County 2101 W. Walnut Street Johnson City TN 37604

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome . Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Baldwin family.