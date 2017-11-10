Douglas Eugene “Gene” Graybeal

Gene was a retired truck driver who last worked for Mor-Flo.

He was a long-time member of the Sinking Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, his wife, Vera Jarrett Rupert (March of 2016) and his brother, Jimmy Graybeal (also in 2016) preceded him in death.

Survivors include: 2 stepsons, Wayne and his wife Jane Rupert of Limestone and Eddie Rupert also of Limestone; a brother and his wife, Marion A. and Dianne Graybeal of Knoxville; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be conducted on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 1:00 pm in the Happy Valley Memorial Park under the direction of Pastor Jayson Hoagland. Pallbearers will be: Joseph Conda, Allen Rupert, Robbie Rupert, Eric Rupert, Bobby Tester, Sidney Tester and Jesse Stewart.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to: Sinking Creek Baptist Church, 2313 Elizabethton Highway, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be shared via: www.morrisbaker.com .

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Graybeal family. (423) 282-1521