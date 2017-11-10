Charlotte Christine Townsend Nelms Taylor

She was the daughter of the late Rose and Conley Townsend. She loved music and was a member of the Munsey Handbell Choir. She enjoyed travelling and had visited over 40 countries. Survivors include her husband, Bobby, of the home; sons, James C. (Carollynn) and Mark A. (Alice); five grandsons; 2 granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family arranged for a private burial ceremony. Cremation services were handled by Restore Life in Elizabethton, TN.

Memorials and condolences may be sent to: New Dimension Class at Munsey Church, 2015 Roan St. Johnson City, TN.