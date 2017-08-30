A native of Beech Mountain, Avery County, NC she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Emma Jones Storie. Mrs. Potter was a homemaker, did income tax returns, was a seamstress and a very good cook. She was a member of High Point Baptist Church. She loved to read, garden and help others.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jess Stewart Potter; a grandson, Michael “Mikie” Thompson, three sisters, Mabel Storie, Dessa Mae Harrison and Laura Jean Storie and five brothers, Edward, Dennis, Ronald, Billy Ray and James “Jim” Storie. Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Brookie Potter and wife Jean; two daughters, Lisa Williams and husband Greg and Linda Potter and her husband Mike “Turtle” Thompson; thirteen grandchildren, Charles Potter, Tracey Perez, Teresa England, Amanda Ward, Brittney Odom, Caitlin Odom, Cassidy Potter, Jesse Potter and Brandi Thompson; thirteen great-grandchildren; a brother, Leslie Storie and two sisters, Kate Harrison and Norma Potter. Several nieces and nephews also survive including a special nephews, Jess Simerly.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. Frances Virginia Storie Potter will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Friday, September 1, 2017 in the Rhododendron Chapel, Roan Mountain with Pastor Tull Oaks officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 – 2:00 P.M. on Friday prior to the funeral service or at the residence of the family members at any time. Interment will follow the funeral service on Friday in the Potter Cemetery, Buck Mountain. Active pallbearers will be Jesse Potter, Charles Potter, Kenny Jones, A. J. Borders, Randy Harrison and Richard Harrison. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael “Mouse” Harrison, Jearamy Ward and Jay Jambon.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, Silver Angels and especially Dani Hughes for their loving care to Mrs. Potter. Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com . Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services, Rhododendron Chapel, Roan Mountain is serving the Potter family. Office: (423) 543-5544.