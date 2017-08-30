Margaret Eyvonne Shoemake Stalcup

A native of Johnson County, she was a daughter of the late Richard “Dick” & Hazel Crosswhite Shoemake. Margaret had lived most of her life in Mountain City until she moved to Gray 13 years ago to be near her daughter & family. She loved to sew, cross stitch and cook. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Mountain City. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband A.J. Stalcup who died June 4, 1996.

Survivors include her daughter & son-in-law: Tracee & Richard Hyland, Gray. A Granddaughter: Hailey Johnson. A Step-Grandson: Alexander Hyland. Her Siblings: Kathleen “Kat” Thomas, Elizabethton, Harold Shoemaker & wife Brenda and Dorothy “Dot” Shoemake all of Mountain City and John Shoemake and his companion Kathy Cordell. Several Nieces & Nephews. Her grand dog “Precious” Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Daniel Nave and Rv. Dean Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Mountain City. Active Pallbearers will be: Chad Stout, Cody Stout, Glenn Rose, Lucas Stout, Dalton Brewer, Preston Rose, Brian Cardwell and Dave Hite. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Carl Johnson, Jr., Jerry Wilson, Tim Hensley, Tony Stout, George Lowe, Doug Cornett and her Mountain City friends. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Dr. Bryan Scott Helsel and Dr. Kais Al Balbissi and the Staff of 2600 Wing and the Critical Care Team, Johnson City Medical Center . The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com .

Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Stalcup family