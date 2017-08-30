John Chester Calhoun

A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Roy & Ethel Jackson Calhoun. He was a 1965 graduate of Hampton High School. John served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era. He was a retired employee of Mapes Piano String Company. He was a member of the Hampton Christian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Ed & Russell Calhoun.

Survivors include his wife of 20 years: Penny McCloud Calhoun. A Daughter: Misty McCoury & husband Lee, Elizabethton. A Grandson: Isaac McCoury, a granddaughter: Isabella McCoury. Two Step-Sons: Tracy & Scott Tipton. A Sister: Shelby Jean Carroll, Elizabethton. Two Brothers: Harvey Calhoun & wife Gloria, Stow, Ohio and Raymond Calhoun, Johnson City. Several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 8 p.m. Thursday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Dwayne Calhoun, Minister officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 1 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2017 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Music will be provided by Anna Hurley and Greg Odom. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be employees of Mapes Piano String Company. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of Amedisys Hospice including a special nurse, Mandy Ward and his church family for the love and support shown during John’s illness. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Military Honors will be provided by the Carter County Honor Guard. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12 Noon Friday to go to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of John to the Building Fund, Hampton Christian Church, 810 Deerfield Lane, Hampton, Tenn. 37658. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com .

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Calhoun family