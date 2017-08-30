Dorthia was born in Tate Springs, Tennessee to the late John William and Mary Matilda Phillips Northern. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, James M. Shell, Sr.; three sisters, Alverta Mae Northern Cox and husband John Cox, Sarrah Rebecca Northern Campbell and husband Henry Campbell, and Willie Rosalie Parker and husband Charles Parker; and two infant brothers.

Dorthia retired from North American Rayon Corporation and was a member of First Christian Church. She was a member of the Eastern Star and enjoyed crocheting, sewing and was a fabulous cook.

Those left to cherish her memory include three children, James Maurice Shell, Jr. and wife Lois, of Elizabethton, Amy Marie Shell Buck and husband Jack, of Matlacha Isles, Florida, and Joseph Wayne Shell and wife Jessie, of Menifee, California; three grandchildren, Amber Shell Gilliam and husband Matthew, of Murfreesboro, TN, Brandy Buck Roberts and husband Matt, of Daniels, WV, and Beckey Buck Greene and husband Daniel, of Knoxville, TN; five great grandchildren, Andrew and Will Roberts, Noah, Alexandra and Blake Gilliam; her extended family, Roger and June Shepard, Tony and Joyce Church, Derek and Lacey Stanley, and Tyler and Amber Church; her special friends, David and Cathy Lowe; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to celebrate the life of Dorthia “Dot” N. Shell will be conducted at 12:30 PM on Friday, September 1, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home with Mr. Michael Klaus and Mr. John H. Smith, ministers, officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 12:30 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Friday; or at the residence of her son, Maurice Shell, at other times.

The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Tony Church, Roger Shepard, Derek Stanley, Randy Tadlock, Leonard Febuary, David Lowe, Steve Dunlap and Walter Heaton. Honorary pallbearers will be Phil White, nephews and her church family of First Christian Church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Vivian Clark and all the staff at Hermitage for the loving care that they gave Dorthia.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to First Christian Church, 513 Hattie Avenue, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

