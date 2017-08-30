Alice Elizabeth Strom Eaton

Elizabeth “Lib” grew up in Ward, SC, and married John Charles Eaton of Mocksville, NC on September 6, 1952. She graduated as Valedictorian from Ward High School and went on to earn her Bachelor of Science degree from Limestone College in Gaffney, SC, where she was elected to Chi Beta Phi Honorary Scientific Fraternity. A college professor chose this excerpt from literature for her senior yearbook, “She doeth little kindnesses that most would leave undone.”

She had many interests and belonged to the American Association of University Women, and served as a Red Cross Hospital and Bloodmobile volunteer. Moving to Winston-Salem in 1949, she joined First Baptist Church where she was an active member, working as a Sunday School Superintendent teacher. An avid supporter of Old Salem, she worked as a hostess at the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts for 36 years.

Elizabeth worked professionally as a research chemist at Bowman Gray School of Medicine. In recent years she has served on the President’s Advisory Council for Limestone College.

Above all things, Elizabeth loved her family and her church. She was preceded in death by her husband as well as four brothers, six sisters and a foster sister. She is survived by two sons: John “Jack” Charles Eaton, Jr. and wife Susan of Winston-Salem; Robert “Bob” Strom Eaton and wife Wanda Gilliland of Johnson City, TN; three grandchildren: Alex Eaton of Almaty, Kazakhstan; Savannah and Robert Eaton, Jr. of Johnson City, TN; two step-grandchildren, Kelly Lakey and husband Dr. Chad Lakey of Mocksville, NC; Dr. Blake Scott and wife Erin of Winston-Salem; five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m., with the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Thursday August 31, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, NC, officiated by Rev. Emily Hull McGee and Dr. David Hughes. The Graveside Service will be at 4:00 p.m. Thursday in Eaton’s Baptist Church Cemetery in the Cana community of Davie County, NC, with Dr. David Gilbreath assisting.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests honoring her memory with a gift to The Television Ministry of First Baptist Church, 501 West 5th Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.salemfh.com

Time that is past you can never recall. Of time to come, you are not sure at all. Only the present is now in your power. Therefore, redeem and improve every hour. Author Unknown