Willie M. Howell

She was a native of and lifelong resident of Unicoi County and was a daughter of the late Willie Charles Lyon and Effie Mattingly Lyon. She had worked as a CNA for Asbury Center for many years. She was a member of Maranatha Tabernacle in Unicoi. Mrs. Howell enjoyed her flowers and gardening, McDonalds Frappe’s and was a huge NASCAR fan. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Howell Sr.; a son, Dewayne Howell and nine brothers and sisters.

Survivors include two daughters, Brenda (Bill) Taylor and Darlene Evans all of Erwin; four sons, James Howell Jr. of Unicoi, Billy Howell of Erwin, Ronald Howell of Virginia and Donald Howell of Erwin; a sister, Bernadine (Mike) Ledford of Unicoi; a brother, Gordon Lyon of Erwin; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mrs. Howell will be conducted at 7:00 PM Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Maranatha Tabernacle in Unicoi with Pastor E.L. Wheeler and Rev. Eugene Penland officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 6:00 to 7:00 PM. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, September 1, 2017 in the Mt. Pleasant/Howell Cemetery in Clear Branch. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Long Term Care at Unicoi Hospital and Caris Hospice Group for the wonderful care and compassion they provided.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com . Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Howell family. 423-928-2245