A native of Watauga County, NC she was the daughter of the late Bynum Lee Norris and China Rose Church Norris. Mrs. Reeser was a homemaker and a seamstress. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and a former member of Doe River Baptist Church, Elizabethton. While at Doe River Baptist Church she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Mrs. Reeser enjoyed working in her gardens and especially loved her flowers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Everette Reeser in 2002; a son, Ralph D. Reeser; a sister, Gladys McCracken and a brother, Melbourne Norris. Those left to cherish her memory include a son Floyd R. Reeser and wife Joy, Elizabethton, TN; a daughter, Phyllis M. Reeser Eggers and husband Cecil, Elizabethton, TN; four grandchildren, Clinton Reeser and wife Carla, Elizabethton, TN; Ingrid Deloach and husband Shannon, Hampton, TN; Travis Eggers and wife Lorrie, Blountville, TN and Eric Eggers and wife Penny, Dacula, GA; eight great-grandchildren, Sydney Puckett, Kinsley Reeser, Cody Eggers and wife Kayla, McKenzie Caldwell and husband Todd, all of Elizabethton, TN; Lexi Eggers, Bailee Eggers and Ally Eggers, all of Dacula, GA; Karra Ratliff, Blountville, TN and a soon to be born great-grandchild, Everly Deloach; two great-great –grandchildren, Brycen Eggers and Reid Caldwell; a brother, Beryl Norris, Roan Mountain, TN; a sister, Veryl Hopson, Elizabethton, TN and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Reeser, Johnson City, TN. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A celebration of life service for Mrs. Elwanda Norris Reeser will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, August 31, 2017 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Chris Hughes and Rev. Travis Tyler officiating. Music will be under the direction of Gordon Kyte and Loren Harris. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. on Thursday prior to the funeral service or at her residence or at the residence of her daughter, Phyllis Eggers at other times.

Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 1, 2017 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Travis Eggers, Eric Eggers, Clinton Reeser, Shannon Deloach, Cody Eggers and Todd Caldwell. Honorary pallbearers will be Theil McCracken, Harold Smith, David Ferguson and her nephews. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 10:50 A.M. on Friday for the graveside service.

The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff of Hillview Health Center and Amedisys Hospice for their loving care to Mrs. Reeser. Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com . Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Reeser family. Office: (423) 543-5544.