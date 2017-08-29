Marsha Kay Jones

A native of Kingsport, she was a daughter of the late James Moulton and Ann Dorion. Marsha attended Celebration Church in Blountville. A keen eye for design, Marsha was a very talented decorator and loved to write stories and poetry. A loving wife, mother and Mimi, she put others above herself, always planning what delicious meal she will prepare next. She also loved to play tennis and bowl. In addition to her parents, Marsha is preceded in death by her sisters, Vicki, Karin and Denise.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 7 years JR Jones; four daughters, Anne Marie Glaser, Stephanie Sirota and her husband Bryan, Colleen Wold and her husband, Rich and Vanessa Jones; grandchildren, Jackson, Kaylynn, Kelly, Avery, Jake and Nate; siblings, Michael Dorion, Amy Carrier, Walt Moulton and Leisa Leonard; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Harriet and Bryant Helton, Miranda McDonald, Jessica Poe, and Darlene Tregaskis and countless others.

The family will receive friends to share memories from 5:00PM until 7:00PM on Thursday, August 31, 2017 in the Sunset Room of Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00PM with Pastor Robert Russel and Mr. Jim Moore officiating.

Marsha always found a way to give to St. Jude. It was a passion for her and contributions in her memory would lift her soul. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Jones family.