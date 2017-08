Family will receive friends Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Gray Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel .

Entombment service will be held Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at Washington County Memory Gardens .

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to James Paul Fitzgerald II funeral c/o Gray Funeral Home 132 Chapel Street Gray TN. 37615.

Gray Funeral Home is proud to serve the Fitzgerald Family . www.grayfuneralhome.net