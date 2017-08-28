Mrs. Barbara Sue Walker

Mrs. Walker was born in Washington County and daughter of Jerry Miller and the late Louise Forbes Miller.

She was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Walker worked at Four Oaks Healthcare Center. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, tending her flowers and gardening.

In addition to her father, survivors include her husband, Dennis Walker, Jonesborough; two daughters, Tina Louise Walker (Ann Walker) and Terrie Sue Whitaker (Steven); grandchildren, Gage Lee Whitaker and Lacy Diane Whitaker; sisters, Brenda Garrett (Wayne) and Wanda Miller; nephews, Johnny Garrett and Tony Garrett.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Kesling officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Wednesday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Washington County Memory Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Steve Whitaker, Gage Whitaker, Danny Hughes, Tony Garett, John Garrett, Chad Hughes and Jamey Garrett.

