Judy Ann McKeehan Lane

A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late James & Cozette Loveless McKeehan. She was a graduate of Happy Valley High School. She was retired as a receiving manager at Wal-Mart, Johnson City after 27 years of service. Prior to that she was a beautician. Judy was a member of Zion Baptist Church but attended Little Mountain Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years: Larry Lane. A Son & Daughter-in-Law: Chad & Courteney Lane, Johnson City. Several Aunts & Uncles. Her sister-in-law: Doris Jenkins, brother-in-law: Paul Lane.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Sunday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Dr. Larry Montgomery and Rev. Paul Lane officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 10 a.m. Monday, August 14, 2017 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers, who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 9:20 a.m. Monday, will be: Lester Brumit, Travis Brumit, Ricky Woodby, Jr., Greg Gouge, Andrew McKeehan and Steve Franklin. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Luther McKeehan, Richard Loveless, Ray Loveless, Ricky Woodby, Sr., and Randall Babb. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Doctors & Staff of the 2700 Wing, Johnson City Medical Center for the excellent care Judy received. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the Memorial Funeral Chapel. Friends may also visit with the family at her residence. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 9:20 a.m. Monday to go to the cemetery, Happy Valley Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com

