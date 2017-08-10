Sammy Martin Berry

He was a Vietnam veteran having proudly served in the Marines. He loved his country. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Mae Berry; sisters Mildred McKinney and Rosa Lee Berry.

Survivors include his wife Angela Berry; son Jason (Jami) Berry; daughter Angie (Brett) Johnson; step-son Travis (Shanae) Hager; step-daughters Katrina (Vee) Dawson, Amanda Hager; grandchildren Cole, Natalie, Keri, Kaden, Kaleob, Peyton, Greyson, Chase, Bailey; brother Paul (Jewell) Berry; sisters Pauline (Sherell) Francis, Lona (Ronnie) Edwards; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m., Monday, August 14, 2017 in the chapel at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 p.m. with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial and Honor Gifts P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home