Christopher Allyn Clyde

Chris was a graduate of Science Hill High School and Hiwassee College. He also attended the University of Tennessee where his focus was on forest management. After working briefly in Louisiana, Chris returned to Tennessee. Quiet and private by nature, Chris had lived in Cookeville, TN for many years.

Chris loved model railroading and was an avid computer geek. He enjoyed reading and all kinds of technology. He was a great animal lover and leaves behind his beloved cat, Peanut.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clair Allyn Clyde; mother, Janey B. Clyde; and foster father, William P. Bailey, Jr.

He is survived by his loving sister, Mary Goldsmith, brother-in-law, Terry, and two nephews, Allyn and Joseph, all of Salinas, CA; and loving cousins, Bill Bennett, Jeff Bennett, and Margaret Howington.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association.

A private celebration of life will be held.