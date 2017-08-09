Shirley Jean Wilson

She was born and raised in Unicoi and was the oldest child of John C. and Leata G. White Piercy. Shirley was a Christian, Mother, Grandmother, great Grandmother and Homemaker. She was a member of Cherokee United Methodist Church, loved to sing and was a member of church choirs most of her life. She was also a member of the Sweet Adelines Chorale Group for over 40 years. Shirley enjoyed spending time with family and friends, church activities, cooking, sewing, plays, bridge and square dancing.

Shirley leaves behind, to cherish memories of her, her husband of 62 years, William L. “Bill” Wilson; two daughters, Kim Fortner and her husband Stanley of Greeneville and Tami Carpel and her husband Ronald of Johnson City; two brothers, Dr. Joel Piercy and his wife Shirley of Johnson City and Douglas Piercy and wife Robbie of Erwin; a very special sister, Libby Laurice Marcus and her husband Richard of Kingsport; three granddaughters, Melanie Whittaker and her husband Dave of Knoxville, Erin Fortner of Washington D.C., and Caitlin Fortner of Knoxville; a very special great grandson, Noah Whittaker; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 12, 2017 from 11:00 AM until a Celebration of Mrs. Wilson’s Life at 1:00 PM in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, Johnson City, with The Reverend Joseph G. Gann, a retired Methodist Minister officiating. Music will be provided by members of different United Methodist Churches under the direction of Judith Robertson. A committal and interment will follow at Jones Cemetery, Jones Cemetery Road, Unicoi, TN. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Shirley may be given to Crossnore School & Children’s Home, P.O. Box 249, Crossnore, NC 28616-0249.

Obituary was written by Shirley’s loving family.

The following, written by one of Shirley’s granddaughters, expresses fully the love and esteem in which her Grandmother was held.

“Any thoughts and/or prayers would be greatly appreciated for my wonderful grandmother, Shirley, and our family. Today, hospice informed us that she’ll pass soon. It’s been a long year of much struggle and suffering for my Nannie. She has fought with her spirit for as long as her body would allow. Now, she’s almost at the end of this battle. My grandmother has been a huge part of my life for over the past 30 years-in so many ways-and losing her will be such a tremendous loss.

Life in general, along with our family, will never be the same. So many things about her will be missed-her cooking, singing/musicality, encouraging words, little note cards that she’d send in the mail with new recipes to try or newspaper clippings from the area. Nannie really has been the “glue” in the Wilson family. For me, she’s been a part of my life for every significant event-from when I was in diapers, to being my buddy at Space Camp, to rooting for me in the crowd at violin competitions, to proudly standing by my side for academic accomplishments from college to law school and beyond…

As Nicholas Wolterstorff wrote in Lament for a Son, “It’s the neverness that is so painful. Never again to be here with us-never to sit with us at the table…All the rest of our lives we must live without her. Only our death can stop the pain of her death.” Indeed, the sole comfort that we have when our loved ones leave us-is in knowing that the separation will only be temporary…”

