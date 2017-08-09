Ralph was born in Carter County, Tennessee to the late Frank Leslie Gouge and Lena Rainbolt Gouge. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Orlena Vines Gouge; and his special friend, Rose Hodge; three sisters, Novella Williams, Helen Carrier, and Vivian Elliott; three brothers, Howard Gouge, Fred Gouge, and Strail Gouge; and one grandson, Charles G. Pierce.

Ralph was a World War II Army veteran and was a former member of Hunter First Baptist Church. He retired as a machinist at UNIVAC and was a member of the Senior Dance Group. He enjoyed dancing, was an avid fisherman, gardening, but most of all he loved children – he was “Daddy” and “Papaw” to many.

Those left to cherish his memory include two daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Gary Pierce of Bristol, TN and Susan and John Estep of Elizabethton; four grandchildren, James Pierce of Johnson City, Wendy Hill and husband Spencer of Knoxville, Andrew Estep and fiancé Abi of Johnson City, and Justin Estep and fiancé Julie of Elizabethton; eight great-grandchildren, Hally and Spencer Hill, Colton, Carter, Chloe and Callie Otto, and Rhyleigh and Trey Whitson; two adopted sons, James Timbs and Gary Timbs both of Elizabethton; one sister, Barbara Berry of Elizabethton; one brother-in-law and wife, Edward G. and Marge Vines of Hyattsville, Maryland and a special cousin, Kyle and Phyliss Gouge of Johnson City. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

A service to celebrate the life of Ralph Gouge will be conducted at 7:30 PM on Thursday, August 10, 2017 in the Riverside Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Rusty Verran, officiating. A eulogy will be provided by Dr. Ted Taylor. The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Thursday, or at the residence at any time.

The graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 11, 2017 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Military honors will be accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard. Active pallbearers will be James Pierce, Andrew Estep, Freddie Gouge, Todd Hamm, Brad Hamm, Gary Timbs and James Timbs. Honorary pallbearers will be Norman Gouge, Gene Moreland and Members of the Senior Dance Group. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 1:15 PM on Friday, to go in procession.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Christmas Fund for Underprivileged Children, % Ruth Rose, 372 Silver Grove Road, Bluff City, TN, 37618.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guestbook or by fax 423-542-9499. Tetrick Funeral Home is serving the Gouge family. Office: 423-542-2232, Obituary line 423-543-4917.