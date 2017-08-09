I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

ROGERSVILLE - Linda Sue Collins, 65, of Rogersville was called home by her Heavenly Father surrounded by her family Monday, August 7, 2017 at the Indian Path Medical Center after a lengthy battle with cancer. Linda was a child of God and loved the Lord with all her heart and loved telling others about Jesus. She enjoyed raising her voice in praise and song in her little country church and on her porch at home. She spent many hours watching all the animals that played in the field and would name the ones she saw regularly.

Linda was the daughter of Roy and Reba Beckner, she was preceded in death by her father and besides her mother she leaves several family members to love and remember her. Her sisters’ Betty, Beulah, Mary Ann and brother, Larry. Her best friend and devoted loving husband of 45 years Ronald Collins, son, whom she loved dearly, Jerry Miller. Her four daughters, each who would argue she loved them the most because she made them feel that way. Her four son-in-laws, who never did any wrong in her eyes, Becky and Rocky Lane, Lori and Jerry Lane, Maggie and John Parsons and Jennifer and Charlie Frazier. She was blessed with grandchildren, Brandy Miller, fiancé Adam, Colt & Emily Miller, Autumn Miller, fiancé Matt, Jenna Wilcox, Matt Miller, Bailey Lowery, Josh and Corrie Lane, Jacob Lane, Joseph Lane, Whitney and Alex Nutting, Zack Lane, Bethany, Rachel Frazier, Chelsea and Derik Linger and eight precious great grandchildren, Ayeden and Braydyn Miller, Caleb, Cameron, Cheyenne, Archer, Noah, Rynn, Aubrey, Elyza and Sylas. Special daughters, Lisa Miller and Kim Green.

Calling hours are from 5 to 7 pm Thursday at the Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home and anytime at the residence. Funeral Services will be conducted 7 pm Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Lee Knowles and Pastor Charlie Frazier officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted 11 am Friday at the Collins Family Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Family and friends that wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am.

