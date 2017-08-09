Born on July 3, 1946, in Johnson City, TN, he was the son of the late Worley Mosier and Maggie Hyatt Mosier.

Mr. Mosier was owner and operator of Jerry’s Touch Up & Repair. He also was a US Army Veteran. Survivors include one son: Jerry Mosier (Cory) of Bowman; two daughters: Loraine Harris (Stewart) of Anderson, Diane Burnett (Danny) of Ocoee. FL; one sister: Rachel Ramsey of TN; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren also survive. Mr. Mosier was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers: Ed Mosier, Sam Mosier, Hack Mosier, Arthur Mosier, Aaron Mosier and one sister: Bessie Rosenbaum.

A memorial service celebrating Jerry’s life will held on Saturday, August 12, 2017, at 2:00 pm at the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 to 2:00 prior to the service. The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com .