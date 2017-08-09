Harold Dean Jenkins

He was born on August 16, 1936 in Elizabethton to the late Robert C. & Dorothy Mae Kemp Jenkins. He was retired from American Water Heater Corporation after 36 years of service. Mr. Jenkins was a member of the Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church, Johnson City. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Rondal Eugene Jenkins.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years: Faye Ellison Jenkins. One Step-Daughter: Dora Mae Hubbard, five step-grandchildren, 8 step-great grandchildren and five step great-great grandchildren. One Sister: Shelia Day & husband Albert. Several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday in the Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Paul Crowe officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 12, 2017 in the Captain Nelson Cemetery, Roan Mountain. Music will be provided by the Church Trio. Pallbearers will be contacted. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff of Cornerstone Nursing Home and to his church family for all their love and support. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12 noon Saturday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com .

Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Jenkins family