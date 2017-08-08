Hugh Henderson Wells Jr.

Hugh retired from US Army and the National Guard. He was preceded in death by his father, Hugh Wells Sr., sisters Debbie Whitten, Linda Wells and Patsy Wells, brother Ricky Wells, and grandchildren Rowan and Elias Wells.

Hugh is survived by his mother Lucy Wells, a daughter, Shalina Burrow(Justin), sons Hugh Wells III (Misty) and Issac Wells, brothers, Allen Wells, Michael Wells and Charles Wells. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 12:15pm until 1:15pm on Thursday August 10, 2017 at the Birchette Mortuary Chapel. A Graveside Service will follow at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, TN.

Professional services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc., 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN. 423-926-6013 www.birchettemortuary.com