A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 2:30PM on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

Those wishing to attend are asked to gather at the cemetery by 2:20PM. Memories and condolences can be viewed and shared online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 is honored to serve the Templeton family.