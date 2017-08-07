Shirley Sue Robinette (nee Fitzgerald)

She was the wife of Samuel Clinton Robinette for 59 loving years. She was member of Pleasant View Baptist Church, Kingsport. She was born in Gray to Herbert and Hazel Fitzgerald. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Samuel C. Robinette, her Twin sister Wanda Ward Goodwin, husband Cliff, Her children Palmer Robinette, wife Trish of Murrels Inlet, SC, Timothy Robinette of Charlotte, NC, Cheryl Douthat, husband Dale of Fall Branch Tn. Grandchildren Clint Robinette, wife Lisa. Margaret Hofacker, Husband Trevor, Katie Douthat, Amber Robinson, husband Billy, Samantha Lipsey, Husband Brent, Seth Douthat and Kristin Byrd Holden, Husband Blake. Also several nieces and nephews and great grandchildren and great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Hazel Fitzgerald, brothers Jim Fitzgerald and Billy Joe Fitzgerald, and son Travis Robinette.

A celebration of life will be held at Pleasant View Baptist Church, Kingsport, TN Wednesday August 9, at 7:00PM, Visitation will be from 5PM-7PM prior to the service, with Rev Wayne Baker officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lady's Auxiliary of Pleasant View Baptist Church 2101 Stadium Drive, Kingsport, TN.

Shirley was a kindhearted servant of the Lord who fiercely loved her family. She will be dearly missed.