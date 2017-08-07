Mrs. Patsy L. Howard

Patsy was born in Washington County the daughter of the late Arnold Foster Rader and Josie Lee Carder Rader. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Paul Lynn Rader.

Survivors include one daughter Teresa Gail Hylemon, Johnson City, three sons, CW5 (R) Jeffrey L. Hylemon, Huntsville, Alabama, Robert (Bobby) Hylemon, and Arnold Craig Hylemon both of Salt Lake City, UT, 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and one sister, Norma Jean Rader King, Greenville, Tenn.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Annie and Kathleen and staff at Lakebridge Healthcare Center along with Dr. Randy Hoover and Mtn. States Hospice for their loving Care.

A private family gathering will be at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home in Jonesborough.

Condolences may be sent to the family on line at www.dillow-taylor.com

