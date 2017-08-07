Elmer Taylor

Mr. Taylor was a native of Wise, VA, but he had lived in Johnson City, TN area for the past 40 years.

Mr. Taylor was a member of New Salem Baptist Church and the South Central Ruritan. He retired from Old Dominion Freight Lines, where he was a truck driver for many years. He enjoyed hunting, spending time with his family, and he loved his pets.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Pam Dulaney, as well as four brothers; Cecil Taylor, Howard Taylor, Paul Taylor, and Claude Taylor.

Those left to cherish his memory are: his loving wife of 53 years, Betty Fann Taylor; a daughter Cyndi Sliger & husband Chuck; 3 sisters Eula Taylor, Betty Thacker & husband Homer, Lois Meade & and husband JC; 2 brothers Harold Taylor & wife Brenda, and Chuck Taylor & wife Elizabeth. He also left behind 1 Grandchild, 3 Great-Grandchildren, and a special canine companion “Little Bit”.

The family will receive friends and family at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home, on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, the funeral services will follow beginning at 7:00 PM with pastors Craig Ponder and Garry Edwards officiating. Interment will be held at the Monte Vista Memorial Park, Thursday, August 10, 2017, at 11:00 AM.

