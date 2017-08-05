Eddie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. His legacy will live on through his children and grandchildren.

Eddie owned The Floor Service for 27 years, was an avid golfer and a member of the Johnson City Country Club. He loved to bass fish. Also, he owned Ridgecrest Kennels and trained field trial dogs for competition. He loved cooking, basketball, and proudly served our country in the US Navy.

Proceeded in death by his mother, Louise Jones; father-in-law, Andy Rye.

Left to cherish his memories; wife of 25 years, Lisa Rye Jones; son, Eddie Jones Jr. and wife Leslie and two sons Luke and Carter; daughter, Stacy Jones Meade and husband Brandon and daughter Alexis; father, T.J. Jones; brother, Gary Jones and wife Linda; sister, Stephanie George and husband Les and sons Kenny and J.J.; mother-in-law, Lucy Rye; sister in law, Ann Godsey and nieces Leah and Hannah; brother-in-law, Skip Rye and wife Kelley and sons Brady and Chris. Along with many friends.

The family of Mr. Eddie Joe Jones will receive friends from 5 to 6 PM Thursday, August 10, 2017, at Our Savior Lutheran Church. A celebration of life will follow the visitation at 6 PM with Pastor Jim Nipper officiating.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Jones family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremations Services, 2001 East Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Jones family. (423) 282-1521