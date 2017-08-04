Lynn was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was a son of the late Pierce and Eveline Miller.

Lynn was a pipe fitter with Nor-Well Construction Company. Lynn “Moochie” enjoyed, hunting, fishing and anything to do with out doors. He loved collecting guns and antiques.

In addition to his parents a sister, Judy Emmert, preceded him in death.

Survivors include: one daughter, Haley Catoe of Camden, SC; siblings, Rita Trivett and husband James of Camden, SC, Danny Miller and wife Hazel of Johnson City, Tina Burleson and husband Richard of Johnson City, Laura Honeycutt and husband Larry of Camden, SC, Greg Miller of the home, and Charles “Charlie” Miller and wife Donna of Johnson City; three grandchildren, Abigail, Anniston and Peyton all of Camden SC; special little niece and friend, Zoey Trotter. All his family was special to him.

The family of Pierce “Moochie” Lynn Miller will receive friends from 6 pm to 8 pm Friday, August 4, 2017, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted at 1 pm Saturday at Morris-Baker Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Chatman officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be brothers and friends.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Miller family via www.morrisbaker.com .

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Miller family. (423) 282-1521