Ruby Beatrice Jones Ford

She was a native of Fordtown in Sullivan County and daughter of the late Joseph T. and Mary Ann Slaughter Jones.

In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by two brothers: George Buster Jones, and Dickie Jones; four sisters: Hazel Fitzgerald, Thelma Friday, Leotta Constable, and Wanda Jackson; grandson, Declan Green.

She was a member of Gray United Methodist Church. Ruby had worked at North Electric Company, Hammond Organ Company, Thor Power Tool Company, and Stewart-Warner Corp. Gardening was one of her favorite hobbies. She also enjoyed spending time with her pets.

Those left to cherish Ruby’s memory include her son, Ronnie Ford and his companion, Joyce Hall, two daughters: Valerie Ford and Ashley Ford-Green and her husband, David; two grandchildren: Chris Ford and Mason Davenport; sister, Ella Mae Barnes, all of Gray, and her beloved cat, Zoey, and her dog, Hank; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff of Cornerstone Health Care and the Amedysis Hospice staff.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Saturday, August 5, 2017 from 5:00 pm until a Celebration of Ruby’s Life at 7:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, Johnson City, with Chaplain Karl Gasser officiating. A Graveside and Committal Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 6, 2017 at Washington County Memory Gardens with Chaplain Chris Hughes officiating. Family and friends will serve as active pallbearers. Robert Barnes will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home on Sunday by 1:15 pm to go in procession to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.TetrickFuneralHome.com . Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171 is honored to serve the Ford family.