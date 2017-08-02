Reece Donald Jamerson

Reece was born in Yancey County, North Carolina to the late W.C. and Nellie Silvers Jamerson. He was a graduate of Ball Creek High School and East Tennessee State University. He was an honorably discharged U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War. He moved to Jonesborough in 1955 and started a 42-year career in education. He was principal at Asbury Elementary School, Johnson City, and later Gray Elementary and Boones Creek Elementary Schools. Educating children was his passion, and he had an impact on the lives of thousands of children in this community and beyond. In his retirement, Reece was an avid birder and belonged to the Herndon Bird Club of Johnson City. He also loved traveling, and took every opportunity to see the country and experience new places with his wife Ruth, the love of his life. His favorite pastime was spending time with his beloved family.

Reece was an active member of Midway Baptist Church for 54 years. He was a Sunday School teacher and deacon for most of those years, and loved serving anyone in the church. In addition to his parents, Reece was preceded in death by three sisters, Faye Boone, Pearl Reavis, and Juanita Reavis; and four brothers, Hugh, Van, Columbus, and Carl Jamerson.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Ruth Norris Jamerson, Johnson City; one daughter, Sarah Holtz and husband Michael, Knoxville; two sons, Mark Jamerson and wife Melinda, Minneapolis, MN, Russell Jamerson, and wife Holly, Johnson City; three granddaughters, Mallie, Macy, and Leah Jamerson; mother of granddaughter, Leah, Cheri Jamerson, Jonesborough; sister, Edna Marshall and husband, Charles, Johnson City. He is remembered by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral service for Mr. Jamerson will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. Friday, August 4, 2017 at Midway Baptist Church with Rev. William Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. in the sanctuary of the church.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 8:30 A.M. Saturday, August 5, 2017 at Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of Midway Baptist Church, Ray Adler, and Eddie Mobley. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 7:50 A.M., to travel in procession to the cemetery.

The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, and staff of the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, Mountain Home, TN, for their loving care and support of Reece and his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons International, P.O Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net .

