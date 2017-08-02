Mr. John Brady Large, Jr.

John was born in Carter County to the late John B. Large, Sr. and Dorothy Holly Large. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Tobie.

John retired from Snap-On-Tools and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Elizabethton. He was a member of the Planning Commission of Elizabethton, the Library Board, and a founding member of the Watauga Valley Fife and Drum Corps. John enjoyed being a Revolutionary War re-enactor. He also enjoyed gardening, antiques and most importantly enjoyed being with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving and devoted wife of 33 years, Lynda Morris Large, of the home; his loving daughter, Julie Hartsook and husband Brian, of Johnson City; one granddaughter, Sadie Mae Hartsook and one grandson, Aiden Cash Hartsook, both of Johnson City; and one sister.

A Gathering of Remembrance for John Brady Large, Jr. will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 5, 2017, in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Raymond W. Amos, Sr., officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Saturday.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Kevin Kirk, of Holston Valley Medical Center and John’s former Fife and Drum Corps members.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Elizabethton Public Library, 201 N. Sycamore Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643, or to the American Heart Association, 3101 Browns Mill Road #6 PMB, Johnson City, TN 37604

Online condolences may be shared with the family at our website www.tetrickfuneralhome.com

Mr. Large and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. 423-542-2232, obituary line 423-543-4917.