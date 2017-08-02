Geneva Necessary Ratliff

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Stanley “Buddy” Ratliff in 2013, and her brother, Howard Necessary.

Geneva was a member of Greater Annointing Assembly of God, Johnson City. A devoted wife, mother and homemaker, she enjoyed gardening, sewing, and sharing her wonderful home-cooking with anyone who comes through her front door.

Geneva leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son and daughter-in-law, Philip Herbert Ratliff and his wife Yuan Mei, Cheshire, CT; grandchildren, Nicholas Ratliff and Austin Ratliff; her siblings: Lillian Worley, Juanita Gordon, Beulah Harrison, Dorothy Crosswhite, Wilburn Necessary, Verlin Necessary, all of Bristol, and Cecil Necessary, of Arvada, Colorado; several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to the Gideons International P. O. Box 3695 Johnson city TN 37602.

A Celebration of Life service for Geneva will be at 7:00 PM on Friday, August 4, 2017 in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services Johnson City with Pastor Kenneth Grindstaff officiating. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 5:00 PM until the service hour. A Graveside and Committal service will be held at Monte Vista Memorial Park on Saturday at 11:00 AM. Active pallbearers will be chosen from family and friends. Everyone is asked to meet the family at the funeral home by 10:30 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family and viewed at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com or faxed to (423) 610-7177. Arrangements for the Ratliff family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples St., Johnson City, TN 37604. (423) 610-7171.